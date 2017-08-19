There are no reviews for this event yet

A full day of workshops by Dance Vita social dance instructors, Carolyn Barreno and Maria Joukovskaya. Designed to level up your dancing, these comprehensive workshops will cover fundamentals, body action, partnering skills, shines, and styling in Salsa and Bachata. Open to the public. Space is limited. No refunds.

— SESSION 1 — Experienced Beginners and Up —

12:00-1:00 Bachata Fundamentals with Maria

1:00-2:00 Latin Body Action (Salsa & Bachata) with Carolyn

2:00-2:15 {Break}

2:15-3:15 Shines/Ladies Styling (Salsa & Bachata) with Maria

— SESSION 2 — Intermediate and Up —

3:45-4:45 Bachata Partnering Intensive with Maria

4:45-5:45 Salsa Syllabus Redux with Carolyn

5:45-6:00 {Break}

6:00-7:00 Salsa Partnering Intensive with Carolyn

The social will be in the same place from 9:00PM – 12:00AM. Dance the night away with Bay Area legend, DJ Chino spinning the hottest Salsa and Bachata for you!