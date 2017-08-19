Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

ages: All

This event is not happening today (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

A full day of workshops by Dance Vita social dance instructors, Carolyn Barreno and Maria Joukovskaya. Designed to level up your dancing, these comprehensive workshops will cover fundamentals, body action, partnering skills, shines, and styling in Salsa and Bachata. Open to the public. Space is limited. No refunds.

— SESSION 1 — Experienced Beginners and Up —
12:00-1:00 Bachata Fundamentals with Maria
1:00-2:00 Latin Body Action (Salsa & Bachata) with Carolyn
2:00-2:15 {Break}
2:15-3:15 Shines/Ladies Styling (Salsa & Bachata) with Maria

— SESSION 2 — Intermediate and Up —
3:45-4:45 Bachata Partnering Intensive with Maria
4:45-5:45 Salsa Syllabus Redux with Carolyn
5:45-6:00 {Break}
6:00-7:00 Salsa Partnering Intensive with Carolyn

The social will be in the same place from 9:00PM – 12:00AM. Dance the night away with Bay Area legend, DJ Chino spinning the hottest Salsa and Bachata for you!

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Salsa Moda
Date: August 19, 2017
Time: 12:00 PM – 11:59 PM
Cost: $15 – $80
Instructors: Carolyn Barreno and Maria Joukovskaya
Address: Dance Vita Ballroom
43rd Avenue
San Mateo, CA 94403
Get Directions via Google MapsGoogle Map
Contact: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dance-vita-salsabachata-intensive-social-registration-36710954453
