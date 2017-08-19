Dance Vita Salsa/Bachata Intensive & Social
Leave a review
Overview:
A full day of workshops by Dance Vita social dance instructors, Carolyn Barreno and Maria Joukovskaya. Designed to level up your dancing, these comprehensive workshops will cover fundamentals, body action, partnering skills, shines, and styling in Salsa and Bachata. Open to the public. Space is limited. No refunds.
— SESSION 1 — Experienced Beginners and Up —
12:00-1:00 Bachata Fundamentals with Maria
1:00-2:00 Latin Body Action (Salsa & Bachata) with Carolyn
2:00-2:15 {Break}
2:15-3:15 Shines/Ladies Styling (Salsa & Bachata) with Maria
— SESSION 2 — Intermediate and Up —
3:45-4:45 Bachata Partnering Intensive with Maria
4:45-5:45 Salsa Syllabus Redux with Carolyn
5:45-6:00 {Break}
6:00-7:00 Salsa Partnering Intensive with Carolyn
The social will be in the same place from 9:00PM – 12:00AM. Dance the night away with Bay Area legend, DJ Chino spinning the hottest Salsa and Bachata for you!
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|August 19, 2017
|Time:
|12:00 PM – 11:59 PM
|Cost:
|$15 – $80
|Instructors:
|Carolyn Barreno and Maria Joukovskaya
|Address:
|Dance Vita Ballroom
43rd Avenue
San Mateo, CA 94403
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dance-vita-salsabachata-intensive-social-registration-36710954453
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Never miss another salsa event!
Want to be the first to know about upcoming salsa events? Sign up for our newsletter and we'll deliver you the latest Bay Area salsa news, right to your inbox!
Leave A Review:
Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa By The Bay reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.