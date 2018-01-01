Dance Saturdays
Overview:
San Francisco’s #1 Salsa and Bachata dance night every Saturday night at 550 Barneveld in San Francisco. Beginning dance lessons from 8pm and Intermediate dance lessons from 9pm, followed by dancing until 2am. 3 rooms for dancing Salsa, Bachata, Reggaeton y Mas (and ocassionally Zouk & Kizomba too). Doors open at 7:45p, 21+.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every Saturday
|Time:
|8:00pm - 2:00am
|Cost:
|$20
|Instructors:
|Various
|Address:
|550 Barneveld
San Francisco, CA, 94124
|Contact:
|(877) 326-2311
salsacrazy@gmail.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Our Review:
Space 550 features 3 rooms for dancing-- the main salsa room, a merrengue room, and a hot & steamy (literally) bachata room. 550 also has a full bar (essential) with very reasonably priced drinks for San Francisco.
The dancing at Space 550 is great, and the event always draws a big crowd with a mix of both beginners and more advanced dancers. Other venues can be a bit hit-or-miss when it comes to good dancers, but I always have great dances when I come to Space 550. The venue is also far enough away from downtown so you don't get the random bar crowd like you see at other events. Everyone is there to dance.
Space 550 also features live music every night, which is a plus if you enjoy dancing to live music, and it helps to keep the SF salsa music scene alive.
My only complaint with this location is that the parking is a little sketchy (similar to Cocomo) and it can get a little drafty by the bar, so you'll want to bring a jacket to keep you warm while you're getting a drink.
Beyond those minor quibbles, Space 550 is a fantastic event, and I would recommend it to anyone looking for a great place to go salsa dancing on Saturday nights.
