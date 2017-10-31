Dance Salsa Costume Party
Overview:
Salsa Halloween Party!
Enjoy an exciting night with salsa band, Son Seven. Son Seven is a Latin band featuring traditional Salsa Music from Cuba, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, and Columbia.
Event is at the Sports Basement in Berkley and welcome to all ages. Entrance is $10 at the door. Costumes encouraged!
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Tuesday, October 31, 2017
|Time:
|5pm-8pm
|Cost:
|$10
|Instructors:
|Address:
|Sports Basement
2727 Milvia Street
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|marieazion@gmail.com
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
