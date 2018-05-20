There are no reviews for this event yet

Join us for a fun beginner’s salsa dance class taught by Anya Brodech at Levy Dance Studio in San Francisco. No experience or partner necessary.

All proceeds raised from ticket sales to attend this class will be used as a donations on behalf of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of America to help sponsor missionary trips to orphanages in Ukraine.

It will be a one-time event, so please attend if you are able!