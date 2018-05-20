Dance for Good
Leave a review
Overview:
Join us for a fun beginner’s salsa dance class taught by Anya Brodech at Levy Dance Studio in San Francisco. No experience or partner necessary.
All proceeds raised from ticket sales to attend this class will be used as a donations on behalf of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of America to help sponsor missionary trips to orphanages in Ukraine.
It will be a one-time event, so please attend if you are able!
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Sunday, May 20th 2018
|Time:
|2:00pm - 3:30pm
|Cost:
|$10 in Advance, $15 at the Door
|Instructors:
|Anya Brodech
|Address:
|Levy Dance Studio
19 Heron St
San Francisco, CA, 94103
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(510) 736-2692
anyabrodechdance@gmail.com
Visit Website
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Never miss another salsa event!
Want to be the first to know about upcoming salsa events? Sign up for our newsletter and we'll deliver you the latest Bay Area salsa news, right to your inbox!
Leave A Review:
Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa By The Bay reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.