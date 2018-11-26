Dance Boulevard Salsa
Overview:
Salsa lessons with Hans every Monday and Tuesday night at Dance Boulevard in San Jose.
Learn from an experienced instructor who breaks down the followers & leaders roles from basic footwork to styling. Class goes from basic fundamentals up to advanced concepts and patterns in the second hour.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson
|Date:
|Every Monday & Tuesday
|Time:
|8:00pm - 10:00pm
|Cost:
|$14
|Instructors:
|Hans Schmidt
|Address:
|Dance Boulevard
1824 Hillsdale Ave
San Jose, CA 95124
|Contact:
|(408) 264-9393
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
