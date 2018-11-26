Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

Salsa By The Bay Logo
Calendar Guides Shirts Instructors Teams Bands DJs
Submit Contact
ages: All

There are no reviews for this event yet
Leave a review
This event is not happening today (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

Salsa lessons with Hans every Monday and Tuesday night at Dance Boulevard in San Jose.
Learn from an experienced instructor who breaks down the followers & leaders roles from basic footwork to styling. Class goes from basic fundamentals up to advanced concepts and patterns in the second hour.

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson Salsa Vida
Date: Every Monday & Tuesday
Time: 8:00pm - 10:00pm
Cost: $14
Instructors: Hans Schmidt
Address: Dance Boulevard
1824 Hillsdale Ave
San Jose, CA 95124
Get Directions via Google MapsGoogle Map
Contact: (408) 264-9393
Visit Website
Did we get anything wrong? Let us know about it!

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

Leave A Review:

Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa By The Bay reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.

Click stars below to rate.
Rating

Sign up for a Gravatar to have a customized picture in your comments

Copyright © 2011-2018 Salsa By The Bay. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise With Us Submit An Event | Contact Us
Sitemap | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Switch to Mobile Version