Club Vita
Overview:
Dance the night away at the Peninsula’s latest monthly Salsa Bachata Social, Club Vita. This social is held every second Saturday at Dance Vita Ballroom from 8pm – 11:30pm. There will be an hour salsa lesson taught by Carolyn Barrero and an hour bachata lesson taught by Maria Zhukovskaya.
DJ Super Chino will be playing a collection of salsa and bachata music all night. We welcome all levels of dancers from beginning to advanced!
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every second Saturday of the month
|Time:
|8pm - 11:30pm
|Cost:
|$15
|Instructors:
|Carolyn Barreno, Maria Zhukovskaya, and various instructors
|Address:
|Dance Vita Ballroom Studio
85 43rd Ave
San Mateo, CA
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(650) 345-VITA
info@dancevita.com
Visit Website
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
