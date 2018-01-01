Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

ages: All

This event is not happening today (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

Dance the night away at the Peninsula’s latest monthly Salsa Bachata Social, Club Vita. This social is held every second Saturday at Dance Vita Ballroom from 8pm – 11:30pm. There will be an hour salsa lesson taught by Carolyn Barrero and an hour bachata lesson taught by Maria Zhukovskaya.

DJ Super Chino will be playing a collection of salsa and bachata music all night. We welcome all levels of dancers from beginning to advanced!

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Salsa Moda
Date: Every second Saturday of the month
Time: 8pm - 11:30pm
Cost: $15
Instructors: Carolyn Barreno, Maria Zhukovskaya, and various instructors
Address: Dance Vita Ballroom Studio
85 43rd Ave
San Mateo, CA
Contact: (650) 345-VITA
info@dancevita.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

