Overview:

Dance the night away at the Peninsula’s latest monthly Salsa Bachata Social, Club Vita. This social is held every second Saturday at Dance Vita Ballroom from 8pm – 11:30pm. There will be an hour salsa lesson taught by Carolyn Barrero and an hour bachata lesson taught by Maria Zhukovskaya. DJ Super Chino will be playing a collection of salsa and bachata music all night. We welcome all levels of dancers from beginning to advanced!

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Date: Every second Saturday of the month Time: 8pm - 11:30pm Cost: $15 Instructors: Carolyn Barreno, Maria Zhukovskaya, and various instructors Address: Dance Vita Ballroom Studio

85 43rd Ave

San Mateo, CA

info@dancevita.com

