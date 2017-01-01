Chevere Sundays
Overview:
Afro Latino party with live Cuban band followed by DJs playing Timba/salsa, Reggaeton, bachata & merengue at the Cigar Bar & Grill every Sunday.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every Sunday
|Time:
|4:00pm - 11:00pm
|Cost:
|Free before 5pm, $5 after
|Instructors:
|Varies
|Address:
|Cigar Bar & Grill
850 Montgomery St
San Francisco, CA 94133
|Contact:
|415.424.6014
info@latincitysf.com
www.latincitysf.com
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
