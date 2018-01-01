ages: 21+



Boogaloo Sundays is a salsa event held every Sunday afternoon at the Hotel De Anza in downtown San Jose. Salsa lessons at 6pm, followed by dancing until 10:30pm. Live band every other Sunday. Formerly held at the Gordon Biersch restaurant in San Jose.

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Date: Every Sunday Time: 6:00pm - 10:30pm Cost: $10 on live band nights, $5 for DJ nights Instructors: Robert Address: Hotel De Anza

233 W Santa Clara St.

San Jose CA 95113

Get Directions via Google Maps Contact: (408) 499-2709

latinheatmusic@gmail.com

Event Facebook Page

