Boogaloo Sundays
Overview:
Boogaloo Sundays is a salsa event held every Sunday afternoon at the Hotel De Anza in downtown San Jose. Salsa lessons at 6pm, followed by dancing until 10:30pm. Live band every other Sunday.
Formerly held at the Gordon Biersch restaurant in San Jose.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every Sunday
|Time:
|6:00pm - 10:30pm
|Cost:
|$10 on live band nights, $5 for DJ nights
|Instructors:
|Robert
|Address:
|Hotel De Anza
233 W Santa Clara St.
San Jose CA 95113
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(408) 499-2709
latinheatmusic@gmail.com
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
