Beresford Rec Center Salsa
Overview:
Beginner to intermediate level at the Beresford Rec Center in San Mateo taught by Tim Michaels and Kimi Wynn, 2 certified instructors with help from friendly TA’s.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson
|Date:
|Thursdays
|Time:
|8:30 PM
|Cost:
|$11
|Instructors:
|Tim Michaels and Kimi Wynn
|Address:
|2720 Alameda de las Pulgas
San Mateo, CA 94403
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|dancewithkimi@gmail.com, tmparagon@gmail.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
