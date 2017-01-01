Beginner Salsa y Rueda Classes
Overview:
A beginner salsa lesson and intermediate rueda lesson is hosted at Starlight Ballroom in San Jose, once a month on Friday. These classes are taught simultaneously from 8pm-9pm, followed by a social dancing party from 9pm-12am.
The beginner salsa lesson is taught by Giulio and the intermediate rueda lesson is taught by Ken/Julius. The cost is $12 for both the lesson and social dancing.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Friday, once a month
|Time:
|8pm-12am
|Cost:
|$12/ person
|Instructors:
|Salsa - Giulio Rueda - Ken/Julius
|Address:
|Starlite Ballroom
5178 Moorpark Ave
San Jose, CA 95129
|Contact:
|(408) 252-7000
info@thestarliteballroom.com
www.thestarliteballroom.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
