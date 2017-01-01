ages: All



Overview:

A beginner salsa lesson and intermediate rueda lesson is hosted at Starlight Ballroom in San Jose, once a month on Friday. These classes are taught simultaneously from 8pm-9pm, followed by a social dancing party from 9pm-12am. The beginner salsa lesson is taught by Giulio and the intermediate rueda lesson is taught by Ken/Julius. The cost is $12 for both the lesson and social dancing.

Details:

