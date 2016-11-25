Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

Bay Area Salsa Bachata Festival Coming Next Month!

Posted November 25, 2016 by

The 1st annual Bay Area Salsa Bachata Festival is coming up in just a few short weeks!

The Bay Area Salsa Bachata Festival is a 2-day long Latin dance event featuring 6+ hours of dance workshops with top instructors, exciting dance performances from top teams from LA and the Bay Area, and dancing until 3am. There are two rooms for dancing each night for salseros and bachateros, and live music on Friday night with Antonio Bliss.

This is one event you won’t want to miss! Make sure to get your tickets this week at BayAreaSalsaBachata.com before prices go up!

