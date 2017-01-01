This event is outdated or no longer exists. Please visit the Salsa Calendar for current salsa events.

ages: All

5 / 5 stars out of 1 review

Overview:

The Bay Area Salsa Bachata Festival is a 2-day long Latin dance festival featuring 6 hours of dance workshops, 2 rooms for dancing salsa & bachata, and dancing until 3am. The party begins on Friday night at Club Milano in San Jose with dance lessons, performances, and dancing until 3am. The Festival then moves to the CPAA Arts Center on Saturday for a full day of workshops, dance performances, and dancing until 3am. Finish off 2016 right with 2 unforgettable nights of music & dancing!

Details:

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Date: Friday, December 9th - Saturday, December 10th, 2016 Time: 8:00pm - 3:00am Cost: $20 - $75 Instructors: 6 World Class Salsa & Bachata Instructors Address: Friday:

Club Milano, San Jose



Saturday:

CPAA Arts Center, San Jose

Get Directions via Google Maps Contact: (415) 410-4663

contact@salsabythebay.com

www.bayareasalsabachata.com

Event Facebook Page

Our Review:

Kesh says: Rating: The Bay Area Salsa Bachata Festival is an exciting dance event hosted by Salsa By The Bay in partnership with Sabroso Presents & Spartan Mambo.



The event features 6 hours of dance workshops with top salsa & bachata instructors from LA and the Bay Area, exciting dance performances, and dancing until 3am in the morning.



The Festival is going to be an exciting event that you won't want to miss, and a great way to burn off some of those holiday calories and close out the year right!

