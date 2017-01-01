Bay Area Salsa Bachata Festival
Overview:
The Bay Area Salsa Bachata Festival is a 2-day long Latin dance festival featuring 6 hours of dance workshops, 2 rooms for dancing salsa & bachata, and dancing until 3am.
The party begins on Friday night at Club Milano in San Jose with dance lessons, performances, and dancing until 3am. The Festival then moves to the CPAA Arts Center on Saturday for a full day of workshops, dance performances, and dancing until 3am.
Finish off 2016 right with 2 unforgettable nights of music & dancing!
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Friday, December 9th - Saturday, December 10th, 2016
|Time:
|8:00pm - 3:00am
|Cost:
|$20 - $75
|Instructors:
|6 World Class Salsa & Bachata Instructors
|Address:
|Friday:
Club Milano, San Jose
Saturday:
CPAA Arts Center, San Jose
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(415) 410-4663
contact@salsabythebay.com
www.bayareasalsabachata.com
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Our Review:
The event features 6 hours of dance workshops with top salsa & bachata instructors from LA and the Bay Area, exciting dance performances, and dancing until 3am in the morning.
The Festival is going to be an exciting event that you won't want to miss, and a great way to burn off some of those holiday calories and close out the year right!
