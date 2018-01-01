ages: All



Leave a review There are no reviews for this event yet

This event is not happening today (see (see salsa calender for more events)

Overview:

Learn the fundamentals of Salsa to confidently get you out on the dance floor and having fun during our 4-week crash course. This is a progressive course working with the same group of people for 4 weeks. Drop-ins ($25) ONLY for dancers that have participated in the past. No partner or experience necessary.

Details:

Did we get anything wrong? Let us know about it!

Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.

Never miss another salsa event! Want to be the first to know about upcoming salsa events? Sign up for our newsletter and we'll deliver you the latest Bay Area salsa news, right to your inbox!