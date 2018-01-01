April 2018 Salsa Crash Course Series w/ Irene
Overview:
Learn the fundamentals of Salsa to confidently get you out on the dance floor and having fun during our 4-week crash course. This is a progressive course working with the same group of people for 4 weeks. Drop-ins ($25) ONLY for dancers that have participated in the past. No partner or experience necessary.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson
|Date:
|April 3rd, 10th, 17th and 24th
|Time:
|7:30pm - 9:30pm
|Cost:
|$90-$100
|Instructors:
|Irene Silva
|Address:
|Santa Rosa Salsa's Dance Studio
1808-B Empire Industrial Ct.
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|707-484-6086
santarosasalsa@gmail.com
Visit Website
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
