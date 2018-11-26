Agave Salsa in Concord
Overview:
Salsa & bachata lessons and dancing every Friday night at Agave Grill & Cantina in Concord. Dance lessons for all levels from 8-9pm, followed by dancing until 2am to modern bachata and salsa music. Full bar. No partner necessary.
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Every Friday
|Time:
|8:00pm - 2:00am
|Cost:
|$15
|Instructors:
|Lorans Abdelshahid
|Address:
|Agave Grill & Cantina
1935 Galindo St
Concord, CA 94520
|Contact:
|(925) 567-4318
swm.dancecompany@gmail.com
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
