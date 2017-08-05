ages: All



Enjoy a night of Cuban charanga music and dancing at Community Music Center. CMC’s own Cuban Charanga Ensemble will be performing as part of the Mission Arts Performance Project (MAPP). There will be two sets of swinging Cuban dance music, from Danzón to Timba, with a free dance lesson from our very own Rodrigo Ipince starting at 6:30 pm. The Mission Arts & Performance Project is a homegrown bi-monthly, multidisciplinary, intercultural happening that takes place in the Mission District.

Event: Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social Date: Saturday, August 5th, 2017 Time: 6:30pm - 9:30pm Cost: Free Instructors: Rodrigo Ipince Address: Community Music Center

544 Capp Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Get Directions via Google Maps Contact: http://sfcmc.org/about/event/afro-cuban-dance-party-cmcs-cuban-salsa-ensemble-2/?instance_id=113



