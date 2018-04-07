ages: All



Come dance, listen, hang out and experience smoking Cuban charanga music at Community Music Center – it’s free! CMC’s own Cuban Charanga Ensemble will be performing as part of the Mission Arts Performance Project (MAPP). There will be two sets of swinging Cuban dance music, from Danzón to Timba.



6:30-7:00 pm: Dance Lesson with Rodrigo Ipince

7:00-9:00 pm: Live Salsa

