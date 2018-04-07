Afro-Cuban Dance Party
Leave a review
Overview:
Come dance, listen, hang out and experience smoking Cuban charanga music at Community Music Center – it’s free! CMC’s own Cuban Charanga Ensemble will be performing as part of the Mission Arts Performance Project (MAPP). There will be two sets of swinging Cuban dance music, from Danzón to Timba.
6:30-7:00 pm: Dance Lesson with Rodrigo Ipince
7:00-9:00 pm: Live Salsa
Details:
|Event:
|Salsa Dancing Lesson, Salsa Dancing Social
|Date:
|Saturday, April 7th 2018
|Time:
|6:30pm - 9:00pm
|Cost:
|FREE
|Instructors:
|Rodrigo Ipince
|Address:
|Community Music Center
544 Capp Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Get Directions via Google Maps
|Contact:
|(415) 221-4515
rdb@sfcmc.org
Visit Website
Event Facebook Page
Important: Event times are subject to change. Always double check with the event organizer before making plans.
Never miss another salsa event!
Want to be the first to know about upcoming salsa events? Sign up for our newsletter and we'll deliver you the latest Bay Area salsa news, right to your inbox!
Leave A Review:
Review Policy: Please share your review of this salsa event and let others know what your think! Be as descriptive as possible in your review. Simple reviews ("This place is great!") will be deleted. If this is your first time leaving a review, your review will be held in moderation until it is approved. No reviews by event organizers or event promoters please. No personal attacks. Salsa By The Bay reserves the right to delete any reviews that are in violation of this policy.