The 10th Annual San Francisco Salsa Festival is coming up this weekend, March 23rd-March 24th! The SF Salsa Festival is one of the largest salsa events of the year, featuring live music from renowned musicians like Jimmy Bosch, Herman Olivera, and the Pacific Mambo Orchestra, international salsa instructors and performers, and dancing until 3am in the morning. This is one salsa event you won’t want to miss! Book tickets here.