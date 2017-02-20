Salsa Dancing in the Bay Area

2017 SF Salsa Festival Coming Next Month!

Posted February 20, 2017

2017 SF Salsa Festival

The 9th Annual SF Salsa Festival is coming up next month, March 17th-18th! The SF Salsa Festival is the largest annual salsa event in San Francisco, featuring top international salsa performers & instructors, live salsa music, and dancing until 4am each night!

This year’s headliners include World Champions Jefferson & Adrianita from Colombia, Alma Latina Dance Company, Omambo Dance Project, Harold & Regan, and more. There will be live music on both nights with Grammy-award winners on Friday night and the legendary New Swing Sextet on Saturday night.

Ticket prices for the event will be going up later this month, so we recommend getting your tickets now at the SF Salsa Festival website. This is one salsa event you won’t want to miss!

